The bye-election to Pakke-Kessang seat was necessitated after Gauhati High Court ruling declaring the election of former Chief Minister Kameng Dolo from the said constituency in the March 15, 2014 elections as void following a petition filed against him by BJP leader and former Minister Atum Welly.

The EC after reviewing all the factors for conduct of bye-election, decided that under the prevailing conditions of monsoon, transportation of polling parties and election materials, maintenance of polling stations and participation of all stakeholders in the said bye-election is not possible, informed the State’s Deputy Chief Electoral Officer DJ Bhattacharjee here today.

The Commission “rescinds the notification dated July 5 calling for bye-election to Pakke-Kessang (ST) seat and thus all proceedings taken so far in pursuance of the notification are declared as null and void,” the Dy CEO added.