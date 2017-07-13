Landslides and flash floods triggered by incessant rainfall in the last many days wreaked havoc across the hilly State, claiming several lives, and leaving behind trails of large-scale devastations in the entire State. Many district and administrative headquarters have been completely cut off from the rest of the world.

Expressing his deep sorrow over the loss of lives at Laptap, besides a minor in Itanagar, the Prime Minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. In his telephonic conversation with Khandu, Modi said that the country is with Arunachal during this trying time, according to a press note from CMO here.

Assuring all possible support from Centre, the Prime Minister informed Khandu that the PMO is continuously monitoring the situation in Arunachal Pradesh and has assigned Principal Secretary to PM, PK Mishra for the purpose. The Prime Minister also enquired about the quantum of damages caused due to the natural calamity and measures taken by the State Government and status of relief and rescue operations. He also sought an immediate report on the situation.

Khandu briefed the Prime Minister that the State Government is making all out effort to combat the situation. Relief camps have been set up in affected areas and strict advisories issued to the general public to vacate from the vulnerable areas to the designated relief camps. He further informed, ex-gratia payments are being released to the victims.

Modi informed Khandu that he has directed Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju to visit Arunachal immediately to take stock of the situation. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to Khandu. He assured all possible assistance from his Ministry to Arunachal Pradesh. Union Minister of State, PMO and DoNER, Jitendra Singh also talked to the CM over phone and sought a report from the State Government.

Khandu has meanwhile directed the Secretary Disaster Management to immediately submit a report to be forwarded to Government of India on the current situation.