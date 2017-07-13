 
Guwahati, Thursday, July 13, 2017
Shürhozelie’s sole opponent files papers
Correspondent
 DIMAPUR, July 12 - Nagaland Chief Minister Dr Shürhozelie Liezietsu’s sole opponent for the by-election to Northern Angami-I Assembly constituency Kekhrie Yhome filed his nomination papers in Kohima today.

After filing his nomination, 41-year-old academician Yhome said his intention to contest the by-election scheduled for July 20 is to spread the gospel of youth in advocating ‘Clean Election’. Shürhozelie filed his nomination papers for the by-election yesterday.

