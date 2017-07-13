



The Chief Minister inspected the site of the incident and interacted with officials from district administration, NDRF and State Police engaged in the rescue operations.

He also met the relatives of the deceased and offered his deep condolences while assuring all possible help from the State Government. Later, the CM handed over Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of the victims’ families as immediate relief. He also donated Rs 30 lakh from his personal means as immediate assistance to them.

Expressing his deep sorrow over the incident, the CM said it is a moment of great sadness that 14 members from a single family have lost their lives in the tragic incident.

During the visit, the Chief Minister was accompanied by State BJP President Tapir Gao, Home Minister Kumar Waii, UD Minister Nabam Rebia and others.