Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, July 12 - The Kamrup (Metro) district administration today carried out an eviction drive at Garigaon.
An area of around 200 metres along the National Highway 37 was cleared of encroachment during the drive, which was assisted by officials from the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and the City Police.
The encroachers were squatting on the drains along the highway, which had led to blockage of the channels and waterlogging during the rainy period.
A number of illegal structures were demolished during the drive.