The proceedings began with a puja and other rituals in the morning, followed by a rath yatra of Shri Dev from Mahabir Bhawan, AT Road to Jain Mandir at Fancy Bazar, culminating at Shri Mahabir Dharmasthal.

The kalash installation was initiated by social activist Anand Kumar Ratan Prabha Sethi in the presence of Dev Maharaj and Pandit Hashmukh Jain and Bal Brahmacharini Bina Didi.

Speaking on the occasion, Punyasagar Maharaj said that every person has an aspiration and that it was an aspiration of the Guwahati Jain Panchayat since a very long time that the Chaturmash was observed here. “Today, this aspiration has been fulfilled,” Maharaj said.

In accordance with tradition, Punyasagar Dev Maharaj will stay at the Dharmasthal for four months where devotees can take his blessings.

Pandit Hashmukh Jain pointed out that since the north-eastern states are far off from mainland India, such a congregation of Jain sadhus and saints was rare. “We are fortunate to have Punyasagar Maharaj for the Chaturmash here,” he said.

Not just from the city, people from the towns of Rangiya, Bijoynagar, Nalbari, Barpeta Road, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Kharupetia, Tezpur, Silapathar as well as from Itanagar, Shillong, Dimapur took part in the ceremony.

Earlier in the afternoon, the proceedings of the mangal kalash installation were marked by the lamp illumination on the Dharmasthal premises by Chandmal Sanjay Kumar Ajay Kumar Sethi. Thereafter, Padamchandra Sanjay Kumar Sumit Kumar Patni illuminated the lamp to mark the beginning of the 48-day Bhaktamar Bidhan.

The daylong programme was supervised by Guwahati panchayat chairman Mahabir Prasad Gangwal ‘Hathgola’, Birendra Kumar Sarawgi and chief convenor of the Punya Varshayog Samiti Kamal Kumar Gangwal ‘Hathgola’.