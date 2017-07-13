Poor landline service by BSNL

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, July 12 - Customers using landline phones of the BSNL are having a harrowing time because of the failure of the company to take necessary steps to ensure smooth service. Whenever a phone connection is disrupted for some fault or the other, the customer concerned has a tough time in getting the connection restored. One such example is the landline number at the residence of SG Baruah, director of The Assam Tribune Group of Publications located on Rajgarh first bylane. His landline number (2524461) is ‘dead’ since June 25 and despite lodging repeated complaints, he has not been able to get the line restored. Every time he calls, he is told that the matter is being looked into, but the phone connection has not been restored so far.