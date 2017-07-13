Sources told The Assam Tribune that the State government is in touch with various public sector undertakings including the Engineers India Limited and the Projects and Development Authority of India Limited, and very soon the decision to hand over the job of technical audit will be taken.

The decision to get a third party audit done was necessitated after an inquiry by a State-level technical committee hinted at various shortcomings in the execution of the project by Levelone Communications, thereby compromising with the security of the common man.

“We want to get the technical audit done within the shortest possible time as it relates to a very sensitive project. We are looking for time-bound completion of the audit so that other related aspects can be looked into as well,” sources pointed out, adding that a team of Assam Police and experts have already done physical verification of the cameras, after which the decision to entrust the task to a PSU was taken.

“We want the technical team to basically unearth whether or not Levelone Communications had complied with what it had promised. The technical committee will look into all the relevant parameters, which will help us come to a conclusion and take necessary action,” sources stated.

“However, the good part of the story is the bank guarantee of the firm is still intact with us and the materials supplied so far are also worth more than what has already been paid to the firm,” sources claimed, adding, “Public service cannot be compromised at any cost.”

The entire process of installation of CCTVs in 91 locations of Guwahati for improving artificial intelligence came under the scanner after the State-level technical committee found that the cameras lacked key security features.