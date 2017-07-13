



A news report was published in The Assam Tribune regarding the issue on June 17 last, following which the Circle Officer of Sonapur allowed the Jorabat Unnayan Samity, a local organisation, to monitor the issue of garbage dumping along the national highway.

The Jorabat AASU unit and Jorabat Unnayan Samity team reached the spot while the dumper (AS 01FC 5717) was offloading the garbage in broad daylight on the highway. However, the dumper sped away from the site.

The AASU team managed to note down the registration number of the truck and capture some photographs while the garbage was being dumped.

An FIR was lodged by the secretary of the Jorabat Unnayan Samity at the Jorabat Police Outpost, calling for strict action against those involved in such activities. There is fear of an outbreak of epidemic if the dumping of garbage continues in the area.

Dibyojyoti Medhi, adviser of the Dimoria AASU unit, said that the issue should be dealt with strictly, and that the people behind such mindless activities should be punished for polluting the environment. Such haphazard dumping of trash affects the health of local residents and also degrades the environment.

Conscious sections of people here expect that the Circle Officer concerned and the police would take action to curb such menace.