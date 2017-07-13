The meeting is being held at the Inspectors General level between the two border troops. The Indian side is being headed by BSF Inspector General UC Sarangi while BGB is being led by Md Zahid Hasan, Additional Director General, Region Commander, North East Region.

The conference is held biannually between the two border guarding forces to discuss the issues related to peace and tranquillity along the border. The last such conference was held at Sylhet, Bangladesh in November 2016.

The two sides would discuss on a wide ranging topics that includes infiltration by militants and anti-socials, smuggling, confidence building measures and other bilateral issues, officials said.