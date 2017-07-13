It further said that the same situation occurred in 2008 when various Committees had visited the site and agreed that this is a natural phenomenon and not connected to NEEPCO.

The release clarified that the 405 MW Ranganadi Hydro Electric Project developed by NEEPCO on river Ranganadi in Arunachal Pradesh is a run-of-river scheme with a very small pondage. The full reservoir level of the Project is El 567.0 metre and it can store water upto this level.

The maximum discharge of 160 cumec of water from Ranganadi reservoir is utilised for hydro power generation which is eventually diverted to Dikrong river through tail race channel which helps in mitigating the downstream discharges. The excess water beyond the capacity of the reservoir flows in the downstream area. The reservoir provides cushioning effect in controlling the downstream discharges, the release said.

Due to the incessant torrential rainfall in the catchment areas of river Ranganadi since June 30, the inflow of water in the river increased substantially and achieved the maximum at 3 pm on July 9. After ultilising the water required for power generation, excess water, was spilled over through the gates of the dam in a controlled manner. It is important to mention that 200 cumec was utilised as power draft and retained within the reservoir, thus controlling the downstream discharges. The natural flood occurring in the upstream of the Project cannot be absorbed by the reservoir only, according to the release.