



“I am anguished by the situation arising due to floods in various parts of the North-East. I share the pain of all those affected by floods.

The entire nation stands with the people of North-East during this time. Centre assures all possible help to normalise the situation.

“I have spoken to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and other officials both in Delhi and the states on the flood situation and I have also asked my colleague Kiren Rijiju to personally supervise the rescue, relief operations and facilitate all possible help needed,” the Prime Minister said.

The team will visit Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Manipur from July 13 to July 15 and include members from National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

All forces along with state agencies are involved in the rescue and relief operation in these states and if situation arises, additional Central forces can be deputed from other parts of the country, official sources said.