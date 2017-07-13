



Highly placed sources in the Government of India told The Assam Tribune that the standoff may continue for some time till the issues are resolved. “But we are not apprehending any escalation of tension either in the Doka La area or in any other part along the border with China,” sources said.

Sources pointed out that both India and China are “mature countries” and both the countries know very well that a full-scale war would not be beneficial for any of the countries. There would be differences of opinion till the international border is permanently settled but the Government of India is not apprehending any major trouble along the international border.

Efforts are on at various levels, both political and diplomatic, to resolve the dispute and the Government of India is hopeful that sooner or later the issue would be settled. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a cordial meeting with the Chinese President on the sidelines of the G 20 Summit and dialogues are also being held at the diplomatic level. The dialogues also involve Bhutan. Senior army officers of India and Bhutan are also in regular touch for exchange of ideas on the ground situation.

Clarifying the Government of India stand on the Doka La face-off, sources said that the government’s stand is very clear on the subject. “As China is not accepting the McMohan Line as the international border, both sides have agreed to maintain the status quo along the line of control and we have told China that they should abide by the agreement.”

Though the Government of India is not apprehending serious trouble along the international border, the border guarding forces including the Army and the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have been directed to remain alert all along the border with China and patrolling in the vulnerable patches have been increased.

Sources also pointed out that though China has been issuing statements through the media, the “behaviour from the Chinese side is not aggressive as were the cases in the past. There have been instances in the past when we saw very aggressive behaviour from the Chinese. But this time, the Government of China has changed its attitude and we are seeing more media statements than aggressive behaviour on the ground. On the other hand, the Government of India has been trying to resolve the issue through political and diplomatic means and we refrained from issuing strong media statements on the issue.”

Sources further said that both sides have pulled back their respective army personnel “a little” after the initial face-off, but “we may still face a long standoff in the area.”