

Villagers with household essentials taking shelter on a road in Majuli, on Wednesday.

In all 7,814 marooned people have been evacuated so far in 16 districts by the NDRF, SDRF, Revenue Circle authorities and the local people, the bulletin said.

This wave of flood has affected a total crop area of 1,75,552.61 hectares in 25 districts. It has also affected 3,79,257 big animals, 2,23,585 small animals and 3,65,301 poultry, which may be viewed as a major blow to the agricultural economy of the State.

The bulletin said that the districts of Lakhimpur, Bongaigaon, Darrang, Jorhat, Golaghat, Cachar, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Karimganj, Sonitpur, Majuli, Barpeta, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Morigaon, Chirang, Dibrugarh, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, South Salmara, Charaideo, Goalpara and Karbi Anglong are affected by flood. It also maintains that in the districts of Hojai (590 hectares in 31 villages) and Kamrup (250 hectares in 20 villages) also floodwaters have affected crop areas.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above its danger levels at its five gauge stations at Neamati-ghat, Tezpur, Guwahati, Goalpara and Dhubri, while its tributaries Burhi Dihing (at Khowang), Subansiri (at Lakhimpur), Dikhow (at Sivasagar), Desang (at Nangalamuraghat), Dhansiri-South (at Numaligarh), Jia Bharali (at NT Road Crossing), Beki (at Road Bridge) and Sonkosh (at Golakganj) are also flowing above their respective danger levels.

In the Barak valley, the Kushiyara is flowing above its danger level at Karimganj.