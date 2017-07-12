The employees’ union has been demanding pending salary, regularisation of monthly salary, adoption of VIIth Pay Commission recommendations and release of gratuity of retired/expired employees of the Autonomous Council.

Earlier, a general meeting of NC Hills Autonomous Council Employees’ Union was held on July 8 at around 11 am at Autonomous Council field. The meeting was presided over by Joyraj Thaosen, vice-president of NC Hills Autonomous Council Employees’ Union, Haflong.

In the meeting, it was also resolved that the office of the Divisional Forest, Dima Hasao (west division) will be closed due to non-payment of forest royalty to NC Hills Autonomous Council against the stone used by NKC Construction company. The NC Hills Autonomous Council Employees’ Union will move for the release of Rajib Baruah, DFO of Dima Hasao district.

It was resolved that the Council Employees’ Union will approach to the Council Authority for cancellation of ‘Stone Mahal’ system and implementation of the permit system so as to collect royalty properly.

Talking to this correspondent, Jayraj Thaosen said that they might go for 100 days non-cooperation if the NCHAC fails to fulfil their demand within five days.