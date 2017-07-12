The school shifted to their permanent address recently, where the Union Minister of State officially inaugurated the campus buildings worth Rs 165 crore, in presence of Deputy Commissioner Dhiraj Chaudhary and Dhubri Superintendent of Police Longneet Terang.

While addressing the gathering, the Union Minister said that the school aims at serving this remote part of the country with world class education and bring out the real talents from the rural areas. He said that the school aims at serving 75 per cent rural students and 25 per cent urban students. He also urged the students to plant trees in the school premises.

However, the guardians of the students and local people expressed their grievances in front of the Union Minister about various issues relating to the school.

Meanwhile, the Minister also met an all-party delegation at the Dhubri Circuit House, who submitted a memorandum demanding better railway service to Dhubri. They also demanded daily service of Dhubri Silghat Rajya Rani Express.