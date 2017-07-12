Concern over unabated cattle head lifting

Correspondent

GAURIPUR, July 11 - Unabated lifting of cattle heads, not only in border areas under South Salmara Mankachar district but also in remote villages in Dhubri district has become a matter of concern for the farmers as cattle heads are a major source of income. In some cases, the police and the BSF in joint operations have been able to seize the smuggled cattle heads at the time of their transportation to Bangladesh, but miserably failed to nab the lifters. It is also interesting to note that the security personnel, including the police, had to face a lot of trouble in tending to the seized cattle heads in their custody as they have to feed them and also clean the temporary cowsheds. Recently, 30 cattle heads, including two pregnant cows, were lifted from village Madhu Saulmani near here and the lifters took away the cattle heads in a truck. The affected people alleged that there might be a nexus between the law-enforcing authority and the smugglers as they are seen to lift cattle heads without any difficulty even in remote areas of the district and are seen transporting those on trucks in the night through the village roads. Cases of cattle lifting seems to be on the decrease in Dhubri area but in South Salmara Mankachar area it is increasing.