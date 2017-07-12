According to information, Dhanya Sarkar (38), son of Sridam Sarkar, was proceeding towards the PWD road from his home in the wee hours today. The entrance was submerged in flood waters and a live electric wire disconnected from the post was lying there which Dhanya did not notice.

As he didn’t return for a long time, his wife came out to see what had happened and as she stepped into the water she also felt a mild shock. She saw her husband lying lifeless in the pool of mud. As she made a hue and cry, villagers rushed to the spot but found Dhanya dead.

Police later arranged a post-mortem, which was performed at the Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College Hospital here. Doctors in the hospital opined that the death was caused by electrocution.