According to the authority, 19 villages in Srijangram development block and eight villages in Boitamari development block have been affected by the flood waters of Aie, Manas and Champa rivers and their tributaries.

A total of 60,506 people, 1025.5 hectares of agricultural land and over 30,000 livestock have been hit by the flood.

Flood waters have eroded roads in some places in the district and damaged the communication network. However, no loss of life has been reported so far in the district, said Ananta Samanta, District Project Officer of DDMA.

In Chirang district, only one village, Khungkhrajhora under Bijni Revenue Circle, has been affected by the flood and its 95 residents have been lodged in a relief camp. But erosion of Aie, Kanamakra, Taklai, Nangolbhanga, Lankhar, Huthuti has posed a threat to several villages near Bhutan border areas in the district.