The swelling waters of Brahmaputra and Dhansiri rivers flooded some parts of Dhansirimukh, Bohikhowa etc.

Speaking to this Correspondent, the revenue circle officer said that all the measures for relief operations have bee taken by the administration. The local MLA of Bokakhat and State Agriculture minister, Atul Borah handed over a cheque of Rs 4 lakh (ex- gratia amount) to the next of the kin of the deceased Bijoy Bhuya of Goriajan, Radhabari, who drowned in the flood waters yesterday.

Bokakhat Circle Officer through an official press release issued today stated that all the three mouzas i.e., Mohura, Bokakhat and Kaziranga have been affected covering an area of about 3190 hectares of crop area of 43 villages with a population of 40,675 .

Since July 4 till date, an amount of 1489.93 quintals of rice, 273 quintals dal, 81.96 quintals salt, 412 litres of mustard oil and 500 cattle feeds have been distributed among the affected people.

Meanwhile, the village roads of Riri, Alengmari, Dhansiritemara, Porangania, Jugonia, Budhbari, Mohura, Bochapothar etc., have been submerged.

The relief camps have been opened in Pub Kuruabahi ME school, no. and no. 2 Hatikhuli LP School, Rangajan LP School, KNP High school, Haldibari LP school and Namdoyang LP School, Mungilal Krishnadevi LP School, Hindi High School of Bokakhat town.

The Kaziranga National Park has also been submerged by the flood waters of the Brahmaputra and the KNP authority has maintained a strict vigil for the protection of the wildlife resources.