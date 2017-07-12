The daily report on flood situation published by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) today informed that most of the parts of Udalguri district are so far safe from flood and the two turbulent rivers, Dhansiri and its tributary Golondi, have been flowing below their estimated danger levels. This was conveyed to this Correspondent by Sadhana Hojai, chairman of DDMA and Deputy Commissioner of Udalguri district today.

The daily report further said that the DDMA is ready to tackle any flood scene in the near future with its stock of relief materials.

Meanwhile, the swelling Golondi river waters have damaged croplands in Kahibari, Batabari and Puroni Thana area near Udalguri town to some extent but the situation is under control.