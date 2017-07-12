The surging waters of the Jiadhal, Kumatia, Gai, Bewra etc., rivers have inundated a number of villages in West Dhemaji, Bordalani, Gogamukh and Sissiborgaon areas creating miseries for the flood-hit people here.

Almost 70 villages under Gogamukh Revenue Circle have been inundated by the current flood. The worst-affected villages include Na-Nadi, Gosaibari, Koupatani, Upar Chenia, Bam Chenia, Betbari, Bhebeli, Khana, Krishnapur, Sapekhati, Chutiakari, Phulbari, Chelajan, Kochbasti etc.

On the other hand, the surging waters of Jiadhal river have submerged more than 40 villages in West Dhemaji including Ratua, Goorthali, Gohain Chapari, Bordhekera, Kalakata, Kawaimari, Boruah pathar.

Similarly, many villages under Sissiborgaon circle including Chakamara, Choukhamting, Satolachuck, Kerekani, Maj gaon, Garmara Chapari etc., have been submerged by the surging waters of the Bewra river.

According to the flood report published by the Dhemaji district administration today, a total of 468 villages in Dhemaji district under four revenue circles including Sissiborgaon, Dhemaji, Gogamukh and Jonai have been submerged by the current flood affecting a total of 1,93,281 people in the district. Moreover, 35419 hectares of cropland in the four revenue circles have also been affected by the current wave of flood.