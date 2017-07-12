Sources said that several villages namely, Bardia, Bhatkhowadia, Hengratari, Baniapara, Pagladia, Kalardia etc., under Palasbari Revenue Circle in Kamrup district have been completely inundated, creating panic among the people.

A large number of villages, namely, Futuri, Bartari, Simina, Guimara, Panikhaiti, Charaimari etc., under Palasbari LAC have been partially inundated.

“Relief has not been provided to us. Adequate boats need to be provided for rescue of the affected families of Palasbari LAC and immediate relief needs to be distributed among the flood-affected families,” said Mukaddesh Ali of Kalrdia village in Palasbari LAC.

Several villages, namely, Balagaon no. 1, Balagaon no. 2 , Batahidia, Saralpara, Koltuli, Maghuwa, Debiduba, Salmara, Duramari, Bhakuawamari, Khetrapara, Nayapara etc., under Goroimari Revenue Circle have been submerged by the flood waters of the Brahmaputra river today, forcing a large number of affected families to take shelter in the artificial highlands.

“At least 20 engine-fitted boats are necessary for conduct of relief and rescue operations in the affected villages under Goroimari Revenue Circle but only five boats have been requisitioned for rescue and relief operations at the affected villages under Goroimari Revenue Circle in Kamrup district,” said Sadek Ali Dewani, an affected villager of Balagaon village.

Rekibuddin Ahmed, MLA of Chhaygaon LAC, Goroimari Revenue Circle Officer, BDO of Goroimari Development Block and other senior officials visited the flood-affected villages on Monday under Goroimari Revenue Circle and took stock of the situation .

Sources said that flood waters of Jaljali river (a tributary of the Brahmaputra ) has caused irreparable damage in several villages, namely, Pijupara, Nagarbera (ward no. 1), Jamlai, Mandira NC, Horidoba, Bhokhuradia, Mallibari, Tupamari, Polasortari etc., under Nagarbera Revenue Circle in Kamrup district and, so far, relief has not been distributed among the affected families.

Boats have not been requisitioned for the flood-affected families under Nagarbera Revenue Circle, said Amal Das of Pijupara village in Nagarbera Revenue Circle.

Nandita Das, MLA, Boko LAC has, however, visited the affected families on Sunday and took stock of the situation.

Sources said that some of the villages like Polimangal, Panikhaiti, Arikati, Kamalapur etc., under Boko LAC in Kamrup district have also been submerged.

In Hajo LAC too, a large number of villages including Siyalmari, Borchar, Gaoburapam etc ., have been inundated by the flood waters of the Brahmaputra. Several villages of Barkhetri LAC, namely, Ghulorpar, Kurihamari, Laopara etc., under Barkhetri LAC in Nalbari district have been submerged.

Flood-affected families have said that the local administration has banned plying of boats on the Brahmaputra river but ban on plying of boats has hampered the rescue and rehabilitation works during floods.

“Several families of the affected villages have been hit by flood and erosion this year. Villagers must shift their properties and family members to the artificial highlands or camps. But, how would it be possible to launch any rescue and relief work when there is a ban on plying of boats during the floods. We demand that a ban on plying of boats during flood is not clamped as the boats are a vital communication link and rescue and rehabilitation tool for the flood- affected families,” said Sade Ali Dewani of Balagaon village.