Jr nat’l boxing from today
Sports reporter
GUWAHATI, July 11 - The maiden edition of the Junior National Boxing Championship, for boys, will get underway at the Deshabhakta Tarun Ram Phookan Indoor Stadium, in the RG Baruah Sports Complex here tomorrow.
The championship will be hosted by Assam Amateur Boxing Association where 335 boxers from 36 States will vie for titles in 13 weight categories ranging from 44kg to above 80kg.
The championship will be inaugurated at 3 pm. The meet will conclude on July 17.