IPSC U-14 soccer tourney in city



GUWAHATI, July 11 - Miles Bronson Residential School (MBRS) will host the Indian Public Schools’ Conference (IPSC) U-14 Soccer Tournament for boys from July 18 to 21 at its own football ground. Participating schools: Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Haryana; Scindia School, Gwalior; The Sanskar Valley School, Bhopal; Delhi Public School RK Puram; Mayo College, Ajmer; BK Birla School, Pune; Yadavindra Public School, Patiala; Lawrence School, Lovedale; Punjab Public School, Nabha; Modern School, New Delhi; Emerald Heights School, Indore; Sainik School, Goalpara; The Assam Valley School, Balipara and the host Miles Bronson Residential School, Borjhar.