

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the second set during the fourth round match against France’s Adrian Mannarino, on Tuesday. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the second set during the fourth round match against France’s Adrian Mannarino, on Tuesday.

The match was postponed after the marathon battle between Rafael Nadal and Gilles Muller concluded late on Monday.

Djokovic was due to follow Nadal on to Court One but the Spaniard’s defeat by Muller lasted 4 hours 48 minutes and made it impossible for the Serb’s match to be completed before dark.

Light rain led officials to close the roof over Centre Court.

Djokovic, who will face Czech Tomas Berdych in the last eight, received treatment to his shoulder during a medical time-out late in the third set.

The Serbian occasionally doubted himself on serve and in his movement, but when it came to the crunch against Mannarino there were only roars of approval from the watching Andre Agassi and Mario Ancic, both brought in to help Djokovic rediscover his taste for Grand Slam championship glory.

For the first hour, the three-time former Wimbledon champion was faultless in his focus and execution, but in controlled conditions under the Centre Court roof, it was the firepower of his French opponent that temporarily put him on the back foot.

Djokovic raced to a 3-0 lead and as The Championships doctor came out, spectators reasoned towards a visit to Mannarino, who was seen to be nursing his lower back. However, the doctor stopped at Djokovic’s chair. Later, in the third set, Djokovic had on-court physio for a right upper arm and shoulder complaint, but resumed play to reach his 39th major championship quarterfinal. Last year, Djokovic beat Mannarino in straight sets in the second round.

Djokovic has a 25-2 lead against his next opponent, Czech No. 11 seed Berdych, who the Serbian will challenge on Wednesday at the All England Club. Berdych won their 2010 Wimbledon semifinal in straight sets en route to his lone Grand Slam final, but Djokovic clinched their second grass-court meeting 7-6(5), 6-4, 6-3 in the 2013 quarterfinals.

Djokovic must win his fourth Wimbledon title to have a chance of returning to top spot in the Emirates ATP Rankings, but his fate is not in his own hands. Should Andy Murray win his quarterfinal clash with Sam Querrey on Wednesday, the two-time Wimbledon champion is guaranteed to hold onto No. 1. – Agencies