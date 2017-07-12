The BJP Central Election Committee has finalised the candidature of Biyuram Wahge , two days prior to the last date of filing nominations. He has served the party for more than 17 years in various capacities and presently, officiating as the State general secretary.

Besides Wahge, there were four other ticket aspirants, including former Deputy Chief Minister Kameng Dolo, former Minister Atum Welly, former MLA Techi Hemu and Bishnu Camdir Tok.

Earlier, the BJP core group comprising party’s State president Tapir Gao, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, among others had a meeting here on July 6 last wherein the prospect of each candidate was thoroughly examined.

Accepting the applications of all five aspirants, the core group had subsequently sent their applications to the Parliamentary Committee of BJP Central Office for a final decision.

The Pakke-Kessang seat has fallen vacant after the Gauhati High Court gave the ruling that the election of Kameng Dolo from the said constituency as void following an election petition filed against him by the BJP leader and former Minister Atum Welly.