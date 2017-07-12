“We want the media houses to help us organise consumer rights awareness programmes in schools and colleges. We have zero funds for such activities,” Controller of Legal Metrology I Ingty rued here today.

He informed that the annual budget for the department is Rs 7 crore from the State Government and this fund goes into payment of staff salaries. Another Rs 6 crore came from the Centre, which according to Ingty, is being used for setting up of test laboratories.

On being suggested by some of the mediapersons that the department should look into terms of opening a Facebook page to create awareness about consumer rights, Ingty said, there could be issues about Internet connectivity.

He further said that the department doesn’t have a dedicated helpline number for the people to register their complaints as there is shortage of manpower to man such helpline numbers.

There is just one inspector for each of the eleven districts of the State. “It is difficult for a single inspector to man the entire district,” he said, adding that the department has sought from the State Government to at least have an extra inspector for the districts.