Official sources said that the Chathe bridge connecting Dimapur and Niuland under Diphupar police station collapsed, killing four persons on the spot and injuring five others seriously.

One Eeco van, three mini trucks and an auto-rickshaw were found damaged badly at the spot. The injured are now being treated at the Referral Hospital.

Meanwhile, corruption watch dog of Nagaland, Against Corruption and Unabated Taxation (ACAUT) said that today’s tragic and “civic disaster” was because of the sheer negligence and corruption on the part of the State Public Works Department and the district administration.

“We have been demanding for repair of the bridge for a long time, but authorities concerned seem to be aloof in this regard,” ACAUT pointed out.