The directive came after former Chief Minister T R Zeliang staked claim to form a new Government, a Raj Bhavan release said.

Zeliang, claiming support of 41 of the 59 MLAs in the Assembly, had on Sunday written to Acharya for inviting him to form a new NPF-led DAN Government at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Liezietsu today filed his nomination for contesting the July 29 by-election to the Northern Angami-I Assembly constituency vacated by his son.

If he wins, he would become a full-fledged member of the Assembly. Zeliang had to step down as the Chief Minister on February 22 following statewide protests against holding of polls to urban local bodies with 33 per cent reservation for women. In the present Assembly, the NPF has 47 members, the BJP four and eight others. – PTI