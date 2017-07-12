In all, 326 residents of the hillock have alleged, in a memorandum to the State’s Special DGP (Law and Order), that the two police officials had literally terrorised a number of pilgrims, besides demanding various kinds of favour, including financial gratification, from the complainants.

Giri often refused to register FIRs and was in the habit of refusing to give the complainants their complaint numbers even when the complaints were registered. Thus, he was emboldening the perpetrators of the crimes to inflict more damage on their victims. This was done to earn financial benefits from both the complainants and the accused, alleged the residents.

Alleging that Giri gave protection to a rapist, the residents urged the police to initiate urgent measures to rehabilitate the rape victim, who has since become pregnant, and hand exemplary punishment to the culprit. The police HQ here has sent the complaint to the City Police Commissioner for follow-up action.