



The programme started with hoisting of the GAG flag. Noted artist and filmmaker Pulak Gogoi inaugurated the programme. An exhibition of the art works of the pre-Independence era artists of Assam was also organised.

Inaugurating the catalogue of the exhibition, Pritam Saikia, Commissioner and Secretary of the Department of Cultural Affairs, lauded the Guild for its initiatives. “In the future, the Department of Cultural Affairs would collaborate with GAG for promoting art-related activities in the State,” he said.

A cultural programme was organised with the renditions of noted singer Sudakshina Sarma.

“Several well-known personalities of the State and the artist fraternity attended the programme and outlined the activities of the Guild. We hope that we would keep on getting such support from various sections in the future as well,” Kishore Kumar Das, general secretary of the Guild, said.