



Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the Central and State governments have been taking several steps for all-round development of the rural women belonging to the below poverty line (BPL) segment.

“The Ujjwala Yojana is one such pet programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has enabled many rural women to get access to free LPG connection, besides helping them to go forward in life,” he said.

Sonowal said the scheme would enable the poor women to live a life of dignity and cook in a healthy environment.

“A major chunk of the families in India are used to the conventional mode of cooking, using the hazardous firewood which creates unhealthy surroundings, especially for children and women. Now the time has changed as all the BPL families are entitled to get access to the Ujjwala scheme, which is a step towards clean fuel, clean environment and disease-free health,” Sonowal added.

He said that the womenfolk of rural underprivileged households have to invest a lot of time and energy in finding firewood for their daily cooking needs and they also have to suffer because of the unhealthy environment caused by the smoke emanating from the fire.

The Ujjwala Yojana would cover 30,000 families in Kamrup (Metro) district and 10 beneficiaries were ceremonially provided LPG connections today.

Referring to problems faced by the people during the current floods in the State, Sonowal said the government is taking steps to provide relief materials and has stepped up rescue operations for ensuring proper arrangement for flood-affected and relief camp inmates.

He also said that the deputy commissioners of all districts have been directed to release the ex-gratia for flood-affected people within 12 hours and undertake prompt action to the fight the menace.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Rihon Daimary, Lok Sabha MP Bijoya Chakravarty, MLAs Atul Bora, Siddhartha Bhattacharya, Ramendra Narayan Kalita and Ashok Sarma, GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania, top oil company officials and other dignitaries were present at the event.