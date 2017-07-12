

Closure of the sluice gates caused artificial flood outside the new radar facility at LGBI and other parts of Guwahati. – Photo: Jalukbari Correspondent

The rising water of the Brahmaputra has forced the authorities to close down sluice gates at Khanamukh, Bharalumukh and other places. This has resulted in inundation of some places near the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport and also at Bharalumukh.

Officials, however, added that there is no immediate threat to the operational area of LGBI Airport, though water-logging has taken place at parts of the non-operational areas, including the car parking slot.

“There is no threat as such (to the operational area) and the areas in and around the airport are being monitored. We are also studying the feasibility of interlinking the drainage network in that locality,” Kamrup (Metro) Deputy Commissioner Dr M Angamuthu said.

Circle Officer of Azara revenue circle Mohorsii Kashyap said that the sluice gates at Palashbari and Khanamukh had to be closed down due to rise in the Brahmaputra water level.

“The operational area, including the runway, of the airport is located at higher ground and there is no threat. However, the airport authorities have informed us that as a precautionary measure Bay No 9 may be closed down in case of rising water level,” he said.

Besides the airport, important offices and residential places like the India Oil residential area, Software Technology Park of India office and SOS children’s village are waterlogged now.

Across the city at many places there have been incidences of congestion in drains, including at Fancy Bazar, Athgaon, Bharalumukh, VIP Road, Pub-Sarumataria and Narengi.

Officials said in case of heavy rainfall in the next one or two days some low lying areas may be affected due to reverse flow of water as the sluice gates are closed and the water level of the Bharalu, Bahini and other channels is already high.