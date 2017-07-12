

APWWS members addressing the media. – UB Photos APWWS members addressing the media. – UB Photos

Liter’s family has filed an FIR at the Basistha Police Station (521/17) suspecting that she was murdered.

Liter, from West Siang district, who had just passed her Class X examination from Axel Public School, Guwahati, was staying at a close friend’s house at Bishnu Rava Path, Beltola, at the time of her death.

“The police said it’s a hanging case but several of the circumstances and the condition of the place where the incident occurred, present a picture in contrast. Despite pointing out the mysterious circumstances, the Assam Police is not looking into the matter as seriously as it should have been,” said the father of the deceased Toli Bagra.

The family alleged evidences of the alleged murder were destroyed as the room was not sealed by the police.

It may be noted that the incident has sparked protests and candlelight vigils in Arunachal Pradesh demanding justice for the schoolgirl.

Liter’s family further said that facts like lack of initiative from the host’s family to inform about her death to her parents, the considerable distance from the bed to the fan from which she had supposedly hanged herself, bruises on her wrist and other body parts should be taken into account during investigation, without a hurry to wrap it up as a suicide case.

“She called me at 11 am on the fateful day and appeared normal and happy about her return to Arunachal. When I called back to inform about her bus ticket I was told she was dead,” Toli Bagra said.

Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society, which sent an independent fact finding team to Guwahati, met the Chief Minister and informed him about the mysterious circumstances. “The CM has assured us of all possible help,” Bengia Dipti Tadar, president of the Society, said.

The APWWS has also sent a questionnaire to the State Child Rights Commission for securing answers from close friends and her brother who was staying with Liter Bagra.

The police on the other hand, said that all the necessary procedure was followed and the body was examined in the presence of the police ACP, a magistrate and the investigating officer.

“The police also recovered a suicide note from the site which has been sent for forensic examination. The final post-mortem report would also come after the viscera examination in the forensic lab, after which the investigation would move forward,” police sources said.