Massive landslides triggered by heavy rain severely hit the Laptap village under Toru circle of Sagalee subdivision in Papum Pare, damaging five dwelling houses and burying the 14 village people, including children, alive. The tragic incident occurred around 2:30 pm.

This is the second major incident at Sagalee administrative subdivision within a week. On July 4, an IAF helicopter crashed in the jungles killing four persons, including three crew members and a policeman on board while on a rescue mission of stranded people at Sagalee.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed deep shock and grief over the tragic incident at Laptap village. He put the district administration on alert and ordered urgent rescue operation to evacuate probable survivors trapped under debris and damaged houses. He also asked the administration to provide necessary assistance like food, medicine, etc., to the affected people and shift them to safer locations.