The Ranganadi river was already in spate following incessant rains and coupled with waters released from the NEEPCO’s Ranganadi Hydroelectric Power Plant at Yazali, Arunachal Pradesh, the embankment could not withstand the great force.

The speedy currents of the river breached the embankment with geo-mats at six in the morning flooding a wide area of Bogoleejan, Hatilung, Jorhatiya, Bowalguri and other villages within an hour. The breach took place just four kilometres from the district headquarters town of North Lakhimpur.

Soon after the news broke out about the embankment breach, a panicky situation followed here. The horrific memories of a similar disaster on July 14, 2008 were still fresh in the minds of people here. The town, which is already reeling under floodwaters of Gariajaan and Somdiri rivers, mostly in ward numbers 6, 8, 9, 10, 12 and 14, was, however, largely unaffected by the breach. The floodwaters hit the underconstruction NH-15 bypass in the Hatilung area inundating croplands and households.

The town has remained out of electricity network for the last 36 hours, because of which the citizens are facing problems. Bank services have been paralysed due to lack of electricity and internet connection for the second day today with no transactions taking place. Scarcity of various commodities has also been reported in various parts of the district.