

Living with floods: Houses on stilts to store foodgrains and to shelter denizens and livestock alike, along with a boat appear to be the need of the hour for the flood-affected people in the State. An affected village at Narayanpur in Lakhimpur district on Tuesday. – UB Photos Living with floods: Houses on stilts to store foodgrains and to shelter denizens and livestock alike, along with a boat appear to be the need of the hour for the flood-affected people in the State. An affected village at Narayanpur in Lakhimpur district on Tuesday. – UB Photos

The current wave of flood has damaged a total crop area of 1, 40, 837.42 hectares. The floodwaters have affected 3, 36,776 big domesticated animals, 1, 94, 235 small domesticated animals and 3, 51,304 poultry, said the official flood bulletin here this evening.

Today, 70 boats have been deployed by the SDRF, NDRF, local people and revenue circle authorities to rescue the marooned people in different districts. In all, 1,245 marooned people have been rescued by the agencies today from various flood-hit areas.

DG State Disaster Response Force A P Rout has stated that four additional teams of SDRF have been deployed in Majuli and Lakhimpur districts and so far 1,576 marooned people have been rescued by the SDRF in the State since July 2.

The NDRF has stated that its teams have rescued 122 marooned villagers from Dihghoriya No. 1 and No. 2 villages under Bihpuria revenue circle of Lakhimpur district. Another NDRF team has evacuated nine villagers from Dubia under Gohpur subdivision of Biswanath district. Five search and rescue teams of the NDRF have been deployed in the flood affected districts of Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Barpeta, Cachar and Biswanath for conducting rescue operations.

The official flood bulletin said that the districts of Lakhimpur, Bongaigaon, Darrang, Jorhat, Golaghat, Cachar, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Karimganj, Sonitpur, Majuli, Barpeta, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Morigaon, Chirang, Dibrugarh, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, South Salmara, Charaideo and Goalpara are hit by the current wave of flood.

It stated further that the Brahmaputra is flowing above its respective danger levels at Dibrugarh, Neamatighat, Tezpur, Goalpara and Dhubri. Its tributaries Burhi Dihing, Subansiri, Dikhow, Dhansiri (South), Jia Bharali, Puthimari, Beki and Sonkosh are also flowing above their respective danger levels respectively at Khowang, Badatighat, Sivasagar, Numaligarh, NT Road Crossing, NH Road Crossing, Road Bridge and Golokganj. In the Barak valley, the Kushiyara is flowing above its danger level at Karimganj, the State flood bulletin said, referring to the Central Water Commission (CWC) flood bulletin.