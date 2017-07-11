Borthakur also said that the Assamese children’s literature is rich enough to compete with the children’s literature of any other language of the world. Perhaps, the Assamese children’s literature is the oldest children’s literature of the world which was started by Madhabdev, he added. Borthakur lamented the neglect of children’s literature by the intellectuals of the State.

In this public felicitation programme organised by the Doomdooma Press Club (DPC), 22 organisations including Doomdooma, Kakopothar and Saikhowa Press Clubs and Tinsukia District Journalists Association (TDJA) offered Horendra Nath Borthakur warm felicitations for winning the Sahitya Academy Children Literature Award.

DPC president Anuj Kalita chaired the programme and it was also attended by TDJA secretary Manoranjan Das and former president Arjun Baruah. Retired principal of Doomdooma College Dr Prafulla Medhi, eminent Assamese poet Dr Aruna Gogoi Baruah and writer Sarat Chandra Chiringphukan also addressed the gathering. The speakers highlighted various aspects of Borthakur’s life and works.

Child artiste Bishmita Das presented an Assamese modern song in the programme. The felicitation programme was anchored by DPC secretary Abhijit Khataniar. He also offered the vote of thanks at the end of the programme.