Sonowal condoles Mithias Tudu’s demise



GUWAHATI, July 10 - Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today condoled the demise of former minister, noted social worker and eminent politician Mithias Tudu, an official release received here stated. Expressing his grief in a statement, Sonowal said that the immense contribution made by Tudu to the Assamese societal and political life would always remain a source of inspiration for years to come. As a minister in the Assam Government, Tudu made remarkable contribution and after consecutively winning for several terms as an MLA from Gossaigaon Assembly Constituency in Kokrajhar district, he was involved with many public institutions there and made a positive impact on the social life of the area. Terming the demise of the noted politician as an irreparable loss to the society,Sonowal prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.