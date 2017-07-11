4 schools washed away

Correspondent

NALBARI, July 10 - The overall flood situation in Nalbari district remained grim as the surging waters of the Brahmaputra, Pagladia and Mora Pagladia have submerged more than 40 villages so far. Three revenue circles of the district, namely Barkshetri, Paschim Nalbari and Banekuchi have been the worst affected by the annual deluge. According to sources, more than 25,000 people have been affected in the district by the current wave of floods. Sources informed that an eight-year-old girl was washed away by the Brahmaputra at Kurihamari village. Further, the surging waters also washed away four Government elementary schools from char areas in the district, namely Pampara LP School, No. 1 Bangnaputa LP School, No. 2 Bangnaputa LP School and NC Pub Kazia ME Madrasa respectively.