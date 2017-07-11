He also met the Deputy Commissioner, MLAs and other officials of the departments concerned at the DC’s Conference Hall to review the ongoing flood problem in the district. Altogether, 17 villages have been affected by the floods caused by various tributaries of the Brahmaputra.

The Minister instructed the officials of the departments concerned, including Health, Veterinary and Public Health departments, among others, to remain alert round-the-clock and assist the flood-affected people. Informing that there was sufficient stock of foodgrains for the flood-hit people, besides fodder for the livestock, he stressed on proper distribution of flood relief among the genuine flood victims.

In the meantime, the damage sustained due to the annual deluge have been listed so that necessary repairs may be undertaken during the post-flood period.