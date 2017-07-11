While addressing mediapersons at Karimganj on Friday, he alleged that the BJP-led State Government and district administration have totally failed to distribute sufficient relief material among the flood-affected people.

The overall flood situation in this district which is situated along the international border was quite grim, he stated. Though around 1,80,000 people were badly affected by the annual deluge since over 25 days throughout the district, but the Government authority distributed relief material among the marooned people only once, he claimed.

Saikia also expressed dissatisfaction over the functioning of the State Health Department, PHE and Veterinary Department in the flood-hit areas of the district.

He pointed out that the Congress will raise the issue regarding lodging of FIR by the Circle Officer of Karimganj Sadar against MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha before the Privilege Committee of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The concerned Circle Officer lodged the FIR only to save himself from the charge of discrimination and negligence of duty towards the flood- hit people, opined Debabrata Saikia.

Earlier, Debabrata Saikia, Rajdeep Goala, Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, Susmita Deb, MP, Silchar, MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and members of the District Congress Committee visited the flood-affected areas and various relief camps and subsequently participated in a review meeting arranged by the district administration at the DC’s conference hall under the chairmanship of Pradip Kumar Talukdar, Deputy Commissioner of Karimganj.