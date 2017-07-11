People of the badly-hit villages namely, Rupatol, Bhehguri, Balipota, Shagunbahi, Gerua, no. 2 Kalaigaon (near Kanaklata Das Bio-diversity Park) and parts of Kalaigaon town demanded the BTC authority, State government and the civil administration of Udalguri district to take action immediately to repair or to construct anew the breached embankments of Noa river.

But the voice of people has never reached the government. “The changed course of Noa river could be the reason for the present calamities,” says Arun Sarma, a mediaperson living in a flood-affected village at Bhehguri. According to him an amount of Rs 10 lakh was only sanctioned by the BTC administration for the repair of the breached embankment at Bhehguri last year. But the contractor concerned did nothing causing severe flood in the villages this year.

The 15-km-long Kalaigaon-Bengbari PWD road (McKenzi Road) had been one of the oldest roads in Assam which was constructed prior to 1860 by the British. Vehicular traffic has now been disrupted because of the dilapidated state of the road. Neither the BTC nor the State government has taken up any step for its repair. The Kalaigaon-Rangmati PWD road (KR road) which, was originally a part of McKenzi road, is in a poor state too with knee-deep water-filled pot holes, causing untold misery to school-going children of Kalaigaon town not to speak of the common man. People have requested Maheswar Boro, MLA, Kalaigaon and Jagadish Sarkar, EM, BTC to take necessary action immediately.