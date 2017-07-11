Rising flood waters have claimed the life of 12-year-old Sagar Das, who was reportedly drowned on Saturday in Jayantipur village, Dolgoma under Matia Revenue Circle.

According to DPO, DDMA, Ranju Sarma, two relief camps have been set up to shelter these affected families but till now the inmates have chosen to spend nights in their homes.

She also said that the DDMA is monitoring the flood water level and is ready to meet any emergency situation and react promptly and effectively in case of any eventualities.

The DPO informed that the Brahmaputra is maintaining a rising trend and flowing 0.9 metres above the danger level of 36.27 metres in Goalpara as reported today at around 8 am. Meanwhile, its tributaries Krishnai at 40.71 metres, Jinari at 38.23 metres and Dudhnoi at 45.50 metres are flowing below their respective danger levels marks.

According to official sources from the agriculture department, no reports of crop damage have been so far registered from any part of the district.