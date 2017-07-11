



The floods cut off Majuli from the outside world today as ferry services from the island district were suspended. As per official information, at around 4.30 pm today, the Ranganadi Dam Gate No. 3 of the NEEPCO Project released 5,000 mm of water, which further swelled the rivers which were already in spate.

As the floods had compelled many people to remain confined to their homes since the last several days, the district administration today ferried them to safer and drier places.

In the meantime, floods severely affected Birinabari and Barunchuk villages and operations were initiated today to shift the flood-affected families to Bali Sapori Community Hall. Again, the District Disaster Management Committee dispatched two ferries with flattened rice, jaggery and drinking water bottles to Bhekeli Sapori for rescuing around 200 people. An SDRF team rescued flood-affected villagers from Kakarikata, Pabna Gaon and No. 1 Borunchuk Gaon.

On the other hand, due to the rising water level and dense fog, all ferry services between Jorhat and Majuli remained suspended today. Yesterday, two ferries – one from Neamatighat to Kamalabari and another from Kamalabari to Neamatighat remained stranded for many hours in the midst of the river, and subsequently reached their destinations only at night.