Sources informed that he was apprehended at Kalibari under Tufanganj PS in West Bengal. It is to be mentioned that cattle heads are regularly smuggled to Bangladesh and recently the area was in the national and regional media for smuggling of cattle to the neighbouring county through the river route in a most inhuman manner.

According to various reports, the cattle are tied to banana trees and then covered with leaves and left in a river flowing to Bangladesh. These cattle which bear numbers on their bodies are picked up by the buyers in the neighbouring country accordingly.

Akand, s/o Abul Akand of village Jhapusabari Pt. IV under PS Agomon, district Dhubri is at present under the custody of Tufanganj PS, police informed. It was also informed that Akand is just one of the members of a large gang that is associated with this inhuman activity.

ANN Service from Hatsingimari adds: Cattle smuggling to Bangladesh through the Indo-Bangla border in Mankachar sector has assumed alarming proportions in the last few days. It is learnt that in different operations, the Border Security Force (BSF) under 174 bn BSF, 57 bn BSF and Hatsingimari police caught altogether 642 cattle, four smugglers and one cattle carrier engine boat from the border while crossing the riverine border.

The BSF jawans under engaged along the Dhubri and Mankachar border caught 170 cattle recently from the border while. On the other hand, the police of Southsalmara district caught 92 cattle heads, two smugglers and one engine boat was seized from different places on Sunday night in connection with the cattle smuggling.