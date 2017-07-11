Squash coaching camp begins

Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI, July 10 - The 15-day squash coaching camp, organised by the Guwahati Squash Racket Association (GSRA) got off at the squash courts in the RG Baruah Sports Complex here today. Around 40 boys and girls from the city are taking part in the camp which was inaugurated by Queen Ojha, vice chairman, Sports Authority of Assam. Siddhartha Bhattacharya, MLA, Guwahati East and president, GSRA; Brig Ranjit Barthakur, chief advisor, GSRA; sports organiser Pulak Goswami, among others, were present in the opening ceremony. Vijendra Pratap Singh, World Squash Federation’s certified Level 1 coach will impart training to the participants.