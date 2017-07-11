Prassana Jayasankar, NIS and national coach, who also represented India four times as captain and several times as coach, will impart training to the players.

At present, she is coaching the Indian team and UBA (United Basketball Association) in the US. She was trained in the USA under FIBA.

She will conduct the camp with two NIS coaches for the players in the age groups U-14, U-16 and U-19. The districts and players may contact for registration in the BAA office here from July 14. Only 40 players will be registered for the camp, informed BAA secretary Mukut Medhi.