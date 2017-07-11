Speaking on behalf of the three-member CAC, former captain Sourav Ganguly made it clear that the panel was not in a hurry and made it clear that Kohli will need to understand the nuances associated with professional coaching.

“Virat will need to understand how coaches operate. At the same time, you have to give credit to Virat that he has stayed out of the coach selection process. We will have a detailed chat with him once he is back from the West Indies,” Ganguly, flanked by committee member VVS Laxman and joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary, told mediapersons here.

Ganguly’s message was an indicator that the CAC has taken a grave note of the situation after the infamous Kohli-Anil Kumble fallout leading to the latter’s departure.

Five candidates – namely Ravi Shastri, Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus and Lalchand Rajput were interviewed with Sehwag being the only one physically present at the BCCI Headquarters.

Ganguly and Laxman were joined by Sachin Tendulkar via Skype and the former skipper said that the process is complete.

Ganguly informed that West Indian Phil Simmons did not make himself available for the interview.

However, the decision to withhold the appointment is a clear indication that Ravi Shastri is no longer a runaway favourite for the top job as has been the popular perception.

Sehwag’s interview went on for two hours.

“You will get to know soon,” Sehwag told reporters while leaving Cricket Centre.

“We will hold on to the announcements as we need a few more days. We feel there is no hurry, the Sri Lanka tour is coming in a few days’ time,” Ganguly said.

Ganguly made it clear that they are looking at the bigger picture for the next two years and will take a decision in the best interest of Indian cricket.

Asked about the inputs taken from Kohli in the meetings during the ICC Champions Trophy in England, Ganguly said, “That was on a different aspect. As I said, he has stayed out of the whole thing.

“We want to make sure we take the best possible decision for Indian cricket. The coach, captain and players are the ones who will take Indian cricket forward. The CAC goes out of the picture once the coach is selected.”

Reiterating the policy of the BCCI, Ganguly stated that the appointment will be made keeping in mind the 2019 World Cup. – PTI